Tompkins and Seven Lakes marching bands headed to state

KATY (Covering Katy News) - The Tompkins and Seven Lakes Marching Bands are advancing to the state championships at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Tompkins placed third in the UIL 6A Marching band contest at Legacy Stadium on Saturday, October 21, and Seven Lakes placed fifth, allowing both bands to advance. For Seven Lakes, it's their fifth consecutive appearance at State.

The Seven Lakes Marching Band will host a public send-off performance at Legacy Stadium on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. The Tompkins band also plans a public send-off performance on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at 12:45 p.m. at Legacy Stadium.

The 2023 UIL State Marching Band Championships are from October 30 through November 1, 2023. The Katy bands will compete in the 6A division.

SCHEDULE

Monday, October 30 - 8:30 a.m. 6A Preliminary

Tuesday, October 31 - 2 p.m. 6A Finals

Tickets are $20 per person per session and $35 for double-session tickets. Tickets are available at the Alamodome box office or through Ticketmaster. There is also an Alamodome Clear Bag Policy for spectators.

Spectators are encouraged to arrive early to avoid congestion at the doors. The Box Office will open 75 minutes before the first performance of the day, and doors will open 45 minutes before the first performance in each session.