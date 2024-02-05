Wholesaler of Fake Temporary License Plates Sentenced to Federal Prison

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) – A 43-year-old woman is going to federal prison for two-and-a-half years for acting as a wholesaler of phony temporary Texas license plates.

The sentencing came after Leidy Hernandez Lopez pleaded guilty on May 10, 2023. The court also ordered Lopez to pay restitution of $316,820.

How the Scam Worked

U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani says Lopez provided false information to access the state database where she obtained the plates and sold them to others. He says Lopez created phony car dealerships to access the database.

“The harm in this case, was more than monetary,” Hamdani said. “In selling fake vehicle tags to other sellers, Lopez provided criminals with the means to create ghost cars that were invisible to law enforcement. In some cases, Texas temporary tags were known to have been used to commit crimes that posed a hazard to the public ranging from driving without insurance to committing robberies and drive-by shootings.”

Scamming from Coast to Coast

At the time of her plea, Lopez admitted that the plates were sold all over the United States, including New York, Florida, and Washington, D.C.

Suspect Still Running

Federal Investigators are still looking for Emmanuel Padilla Reyes, aka Christian Hernandez Bonilla, or Noel Rivera. The FBI offers a $5,000 reward to anyone providing information that directly leads to his arrest. Those with information should call 1-800-CALL-FBI or email www.TIPS.FBI.GOV

Numerous Agencies Teamed Up to Stop the Fraud

The FBI has help from the Travis County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office, Houston Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, Harris County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, and New York City Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Belinda Beek and Adam Goldman prosecuted the case.