Fort Bend, Waller, Harris added to Beryl disaster declaration list

AUSTIN, TX (Covering Katy News) - Fort Bend, Harris, and Waller are now among the120 Texas counties under a disaster declaration ahead of Tropical Storm Beryl.

With Texas Gov. Greg Abbott out of the country on a trade mission, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is acting governor. On Friday, he issued the disaster declaration for 40 at-risk Texas counties and added 81 more on Saturday.

"Based on the current forecast, heavy rain, and some localized flooding could occur all the way from the coast through areas near College Station, Tyler, and Texarkana as the storm moves through Texas on its current track," Patrick said.

Tropical Storm Beryl is predicted to make landfall on Monday as a Hurricane. The Katy area will feel the most impact, starting Sunday night and continuing through early Tuesday. The National Weather Service says Katy could receive 2 to 3 inches of rain tonight (Sunday) and an additional 2 to 3 inches on Monday.

"As Acting Governor, I've been in constant communication with Texas state agencies and local leaders to coordinate preparations and response, and I will continue to do so. Do not ignore this storm," Patrick said.

The State of Texas currently has more than 2,000 responders and 850 assets ready to deal with the impact of Hurricane Beryl.

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1 & Texas Task Force 2): Search and Rescue Personnel and Swiftwater Boat Squads.

Search and Rescue Personnel and Swiftwater Boat Squads. Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service: Texas A&M Public Works Response Team.

Texas A&M Public Works Response Team. Texas A&M Forest Service: Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) All-Hazards Incident Strike Teams, including personnel and fire engines.

Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) All-Hazards Incident Strike Teams, including personnel and fire engines. Texas National Guard: National Guard Personnel, including High Profile Vehicles and Chinook & Black Hawk Helicopters.

National Guard Personnel, including High Profile Vehicles and Chinook & Black Hawk Helicopters. Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, the Tactical Marine Unit, and Helicopters with hoist capabilities.

Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, the Tactical Marine Unit, and Helicopters with hoist capabilities. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens and Park Police to provide law enforcement support, along with Swiftwater Boats, Airboats, Flat Bottom Boats, Four-wheel Drive Vehicles, and Helicopters.

Game Wardens and Park Police to provide law enforcement support, along with Swiftwater Boats, Airboats, Flat Bottom Boats, Four-wheel Drive Vehicles, and Helicopters. Texas Department of State Health Services (Emergency Medical Task Force): Medical Incident Support Teams and Severe Weather Packages, including Ambuses, Ambulances, and Command Vehicles.

Medical Incident Support Teams and Severe Weather Packages, including Ambuses, Ambulances, and Command Vehicles. Texas Department of Transportation: Highway maintenance personnel and personnel to monitor roadway conditions.

Highway maintenance personnel and personnel to monitor roadway conditions. Texas Animal Health Commission: Personnel to provide livestock support.

Personnel to provide livestock support. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents as well as AgriLife Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs.

Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents as well as AgriLife Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs. Texas Department of Information Resources: Monitoring for potential cyber-threats and impacts to technology infrastructure.

Monitoring for potential cyber-threats and impacts to technology infrastructure. Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring

Air/water/wastewater monitoring Railroad Commission of Texas: Monitoring the state's natural gas supply, and communicating with the oil & gas industry.

Monitoring the state's natural gas supply, and communicating with the oil & gas industry. Public Utility Commission of Texas: Personnel to coordinate with utility providers across the threat area.

Personnel to coordinate with utility providers across the threat area. Texas Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster: Coordinating volunteer organizations across impacted areas.

Coordinating volunteer organizations across impacted areas. FEMA Region 6: More than 100 personnel, 500,000 Meals Ready to Eat, 800,000 liters of Water, 20,000 Tarps, 2,500 Rolls of Plastic Sheathing, Generators, Urban Search and Rescue Teams, Tractor-Trailers, Communications and Command Vehicles.

