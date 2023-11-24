FBI Warns - Tis the Season for Holiday Scams

HOUSTON, TX (Covering Katy News) - The FBI is reminding Texas to remain vigilant against criminals who care less about giving and more about stealing.

According to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center, Texans lost over $763 million to fraudsters in 2022, including nearly $20 million in phishing and non-delivery scams. This year, FBI Houston wants Texas shoppers to enjoy a scam-free holiday season.

"Stay clear of unfamiliar sites offering unrealistic discounts on brand-name merchandise," the FBI said in a press release. "Consumers should also remain skeptical of social media posts offering special deals, vouchers, or gift cards. These scams frequently lead consumers to online surveys designed to steal personal information."

Research the website's legitimacy independently before clicking on a social media advertisement or providing credit card information.

"Without practicing vigilance, shoppers may end up paying for an item, giving away personal information, and receiving nothing in return except a compromised identity," the FBI said.

If you are selling items, avoid buyers who want items shipped before they send payment, especially if those buyers use one name when communicating and another name or business for payment purposes.

"Also, buyers who receive your merchandise and request a refund but do not send the original merchandise back may be part of a larger fraud scheme," the FBI said.

Unscrupulous criminals capitalize on charity-related fraud during the holidays since they know kind-hearted individuals seek to donate to those less fortunate.

Criminals use phone calls, email campaigns, and fake websites to solicit on behalf of fraudulent charities. Scammers target people who want to donate to charity, then hoard well-intentioned donations, while those most in need never see a dime.

Steps to avoid holiday fraud schemes:

Before shopping online, secure all your financial accounts with strong passphrases.

Make sure to use different passphrases for each financial account.

Never give personal information— such as your date of birth, home address, Social Security number, or bank account and credit card numbers— to anyone you do not know.

Be highly suspicious of social media promotions and giveaways requiring personal information.

Be wary of online transactions requiring wire transfers, virtual currency, or gift cards.

Pay for items using a credit card dedicated to online purchases, check the card statement regularly, and never save payment information in online accounts.

Do not use public Wi-Fi, especially when submitting online credit card or payment information.

Before donating to any charity, verify they have a valid Taxpayer Identification Number by visiting their website or calling the charity directly.

Report fraud:

Shoppers who suspect they've been victimized should immediately contact their financial institution and call their local law enforcement agency.

Victims of online holiday scams are also encouraged to file a complaint with the FBI at www.ic3.gov.