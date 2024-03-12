Comcast Texas Commits More Than $1M to Shrink Local Digital Divide in 2024

HOUSTON, TX (Covering Katy News) – Comcast Texas, the Houston area's largest internet service provider, is committing more than $1 million to shrink the local digital divide this year by supporting digital skills training programs, adding more Wi-Fi connected Lift Zones and providing grants to dozens of organizations that help thousands of people. The investment is part of Comcast’s Project UP – a comprehensive $1 billion initiative to advance digital opportunities across the nation and help build a future of unlimited possibilities.

Digital Skills in the Workforce

"Over 90% of jobs available today require digital skills, yet nearly one-third of U.S. workers lack opportunities to build these skills," said a press release from Comcast. "In 2024, Comcast Texas will continue to fund programs that teach the tech skills needed to land a job and stay competitive in the changing marketplace."

Expanding WiFi-Connected Lift Zones and Programming

Lift Zones are spaces in neighborhood community centers that provide free Internet access for students and families. In 2024, Comcast Texas will activate a number of new Lift Zones in the surrounding Houston area. There are 53 Lift Zones that serve southeast Texas students and families. In addition to new Lift Zones, additional programming will be added to locations that focus on skills and workforce development.

Connectivity & Adoption Grants

Connectivity programs give individuals, families and community partners the right tools and resources to take advantage of the Internet. Adoption programs teach the skills needed to increase competency and confidence in technology to use it proficiently. In 2024, Comcast Texas will provide hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants to fund connectivity and adoption programs.

“This investment in our communities will literally change generations of southeast Texas families,” said Jose Espinel, Comcast Texas’ Regional Senior Vice President. “Everyone deserves a chance to participate in the digital economy. You can’t do that without the resources and skills to use the Internet. Our commitment will ensure that people from all backgrounds can connect to the moments that matter most.”

Comcast Texas’ 2024 grant funding and other support to local organizations will be announced throughout the year. Additional support will be considered for local organizations that raise awareness about connectivity programs like Internet Essentials, a low-cost, high-speed Internet plan for qualifying households ($9.95/mo for up to 50 Mbps, or $29.95/mo for up to 100 Mbps). Internet Essentials also provides low-cost computers, free WiFi hotspots, and free internet training.

