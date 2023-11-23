The Turkey Dash a Katy Thanksgiving tradition

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - On Thanksgiving day, more than 2,000 people from across the United States are expected to participate in the 2023 Turkey Dash at the Monty Ballard YMCA at Westheimer Parkway and Peek Road. Its it the twenty-first year that the event has been held in Cinco Ranch.

There is a 10K, 5K, 1 mile kids race, and a 1 mile walk/run. Roads will be closed starting at 6 a.m. to prepare for the event.

The Race Schedule

7:10 a.m. 1 Mile Kids Run

7:40 a.m. 10K

8:00 a.m. 5K

9:00 a.m. 1 Mile Walk/Run

9:15 a.m. 10K Award Ceremony

9:30 a.m. 5K Award Ceremony

Dressing up in costumes for the race is encouraged. Participants can enter solo or as a group in the annual costume contest. There are prizes for the best Thanksgiving theme and the most unique costume.

The post-race party is open to everyone and features food, giveaways, a photo booth, and a kids' fun zone.

All proceeds go to the Katy YMCA's annual campaign to help provide scholarships to programs such as child care, summer camps, swim lessons, sports leagues, and assistance to various outreach programs.

Parking is available at The Villagio's parking garage and The Fellowship church. Both are located across the street from the YMCA. Overflow parking is located at Super Target (corner of Hwy. 99 and Westheimer Parkway). A shuttle bus will leave every 8-10 minutes.

The YMCA asks that people not park at the Kolache Factory because it is open Thanksgiving Day and parking is needed for customers.