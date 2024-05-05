Willowfork Fire Department sale tax proposition approved by voters

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - By a vote of 366 to 204 voters living in the Willowfork Fire Department service area have approved a 2 percent sales tax.

The tax will be on transactions made in the area served by the Willowfork Fire Department/Emergency Services District 2 which includes much of Cinco Ranch. The district is 18.63 square miles and stretches across the northwestern side of Fort Bend County.

ESD 2 says the funds will be dedicated to enhancing safety and funding the following initiatives: