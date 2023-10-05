Williams Elementary parents and students honor Logan Dark and promote pedestrian safety

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) — Students and faculty at Williams Elementary School in Cinco Ranch honored Logan Dark on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. They tied ribbons to trees along the path to the school. It was done to raise awareness of pedestrian safety in Katy and remember the teen who died one week ago, after being struck by a car as he rode his bike to school on Thursday, Sept. 28.

× Expand Jemma MacMillan Trees lined with ribbons along Peek Road in honor of Logan Dark.

Organizers chose October 4, because it was Walk and Roll to School Day, an annual event that involves communities from across the country walking and rolling (biking) to school. The day highlights the need for year-round safe routes to school.

"I haven't been able to shake the heaviness of this loss, but seeing how Logan has touched the entire community has been amazing," said parent Kayley Miller. "His story has sparked so much conversation around pedestrian safety."

× Expand Jemma MacMillan Williams Elementary School students tie ribbons on trees in honor of Logan Dark and to call attention to the need for pedestrian safety.

Dark was riding his bicycle through a crosswalk on South Mason Road north of the Canyon Gate subdivision near the Ballard House when he was struck by a car and killed.

Williams Elementary is on South Peek Road near Westheimer Parkway. It's in the feeder pattern for Cinco Ranch High School, where Dark was a freshman and a sub-varsity member of the football team.

"We want the Dark family to know our prayers are with them, and we are doing all we can to prevent such tragedies in the future," said parent Jemma MacMillan.

"The PTA had a table with raffles, giveaways, and pre-filled envelopes so parents could write to our city officials to help secure our pedestrian walkways,” said parent Candace Nguyen.

"We also wanted to remind our community to slow down and work together to protect our kids," parent Megan Johnston added.