Westpark and Grand Parkway Road and Ramp Closures

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Due to the ongoing construction projects the following closures have been scheduled.

Westpark Tollway

January 8 – 13, 9:00pm – 5:00am: Westpark Tollway eastbound Grand Parkway exit ramp will have total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and detour.

January 8 – 13, 9:00pm – 5:00am: Westpark Tollway eastbound frontage road between Katy-Gatson Dr. and Grand Parkway will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and detour.

Westpark Tollway eastbound frontage road between Katy-Gaston Rd. and Grand Parkway will have alternating lane closures. This is a long-term closure.

Grand Parkway