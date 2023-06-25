Westpark and Grand Parkway road and ramp closures

RICHMOND (Covering Katy News) - The Fort Bend County Toll Road Authority has updated its list of road and ramp closures due to ongoing construction on the Westpark Tollway and the Grand Parkway.
Grand Parkway
- June 19 – 24, 9:00am – 3:30pm: Grand Parkway northbound frontage road from Westpark Tollway to Grand Corner Dr. will have alternating single lane closure each day.
- June 25, 7:00pm – June 26, 5:00am: Grand Parkway southbound US90A Exit Ramp will have a total closures overnight. Follow lane closure and detour signage.
- June 25 – 27, 7:00pm – 5:00am: Grand Parkway northbound E. Riverpark Entrance Ramp will have a total closures each night. Follow lane closure and detour signage.
- July 5 – 9, 9:00pm – 5:00am: Grand Parkway northbound frontage road between Westpark Tollway and Fry Rd. will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and lane closure detour.
- July 10 – 15, 9:00pm – 5:00am: Westpark Tollway westbound frontage Grand Corner to Grand Parkway will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and detour.
- Grand Parkway northbound exit ramp at Fry Road remains closed. This is a long-term closure. Click here for detour details.
Westpark Tollway
- June 26 – July 1, 9:00am – 3:30pm & 9:00pm – 5:30am: Westpark Tollway eastbound main lanes between Katy-Gaston Rd. and Grand Parkway will have the outside lane closed each day and night. Lanes will be open during peak hours each day.
- July 10 – 15, 9:00pm – 5:00am: Westpark Tollway westbound frontage Grand Corner to Grand Parkway will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and detour.
- Westpark Tollway eastbound frontage road between Katy-Gaston Rd. and Grand Parkway will have alternating lane closures. This is a long term closure.