Westpark and Grand Parkway road and ramp closures

RICHMOND (Covering Katy News) - The Fort Bend County Toll Road Authority has updated its list of road and ramp closures due to ongoing construction on the Westpark Tollway and the Grand Parkway.

Grand Parkway

June 19 – 24, 9:00am – 3:30pm: Grand Parkway northbound frontage road from Westpark Tollway to Grand Corner Dr. will have alternating single lane closure each day.

June 25, 7:00pm – June 26, 5:00am: Grand Parkway southbound US90A Exit Ramp will have a total closures overnight. Follow lane closure and detour signage.

June 25 – 27, 7:00pm – 5:00am: Grand Parkway northbound E. Riverpark Entrance Ramp will have a total closures each night. Follow lane closure and detour signage.

July 5 – 9, 9:00pm – 5:00am: Grand Parkway northbound frontage road between Westpark Tollway and Fry Rd. will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and lane closure detour.

July 10 – 15, 9:00pm – 5:00am: Westpark Tollway westbound frontage Grand Corner to Grand Parkway will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and detour.

Grand Parkway northbound exit ramp at Fry Road remains closed. This is a long-term closure. Click here for detour details.

Westpark Tollway