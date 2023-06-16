Westlake FD to host Junior Fire Academy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Westlake Fire Department is hosting a Junior Fire Academy to teach participants about firefighting and emergency medical services careers.

Instructors from the Westlake Fire Department, and other agencies, will lead the classes.

"Students learn about teamwork, responsibility, and leadership while participating in exciting hands-on activities in a fun atmosphere," a press release says.

There will be tours of the fire station and the department's apparatus. The class will provide:

Fire extinguisher training,

First aid training

CPR training

Search and rescue drills

Hose operations training

Classes will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 24- 28, 2023, at the Westlake Fire Department, 19636 Saums Rd Houston, TX 77084.

Register here: http://www.westlakevfd.com/event/2023-junior-fire-academy/