Vehicle strikes Katy area house and driver takes off

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A Katy area house had a vehicle plow into it Friday night before the driver backed up and drove away. It's believed a three-wheel motorcycle struck the house in the Brenwood Village subdivision off West Little York near Greenhouse Road.

Fortunately, no one was home, but the experience was frightening for Amanda McGoldrick, who told KHOU reporter Maria Aguilera that she returned home from work and found a massive hole in her bedroom wall.

"I just was screaming, 'Oh my God,'" McGoldrick told Aguilera, who was first to report on the incident. "It just put a whole other fear into my life."

McGoldrick and her husband moved to Katy just two months ago. She says only her pets were in the house when the crash happened, and they were physically unharmed.

She told KHOU a man rang her doorbell twice on Friday night, and when he left, the ring doorbell recorded the sounds of screeching tires.

A witness told deputies that a three-wheel motorcycle and a red pickup truck were doing donuts in the parking lot behind McGoldrick's house. They believe the three-wheeled motorcycle struck the home.

"They hit it so hard that they broke this curb," McGoldrick said. "There are pieces of wood everywhere," she told KHOU.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.

See the KHOU report below.