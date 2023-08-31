Sheriff's Office releases vehicle description in fatal Mason Road hit-and-run

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A hit-and-run driver killed a 66-year-old bicyclist late Monday night along South Mason Road near Cimarron Parkway.

After reviewing the surveillance video, the Harris County Sheriff's Office knows what the car looks like, and detectives hope the public will help them find the person driving it when the crash occurred at 11:22 p.m.

"The suspect's vehicle is described as a 2008, unknown-color Ford Edge, with damage to the vehicle's front right and missing the passenger's side mirror," Deputy Thomas Gilliland told Covering Katy News.

"The suspect failed to stop and aid the victim," Gilliland said.

Juan Gutierrez died at the scene. He was riding his bicycle southbound when the Ford Edge struck him near the Sparkling Image Car Wash.

× Expand HCSO Juan Gutierrez was killed by a hit and run driver on Monday night on South Mason Road.

A deputy's report says Gutierrez was riding as close as possible to the curb.

If you have any information, call the Harris County Vehicular Crimes Unit at 713-274-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

See the crime scene video below, courtesy of KTRK.

This article was originally posted on August 30, 2023 prior to being updated with new information about the suspect's vehicle.