Typhoon Texas rewarding A students with discounted tickets

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News)—From today until May 30, Typhoon Texas is rewarding students with three or more As on their report cards with discounted admission to the waterpark.

Students can present their most recent report card with a valid school ID and unlock a day of fun with daylong admission to the waterpark for $14.99.

"Typhoon Texas is proud to recognize the hard work and dedication of our high-achieving scholars," said Christina Hill, general manager for Typhoon Texas. "Rewarding academic success is not only important for the individual students but also for fostering a culture that values learning and achievement."

