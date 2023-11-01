Two State Troopers injured in Katy car chase

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Two State Troopers are injured, four patrol vehicles are damaged, and one woman faces multiple felony charges after a high-speed chase in Katy Tuesday night.

The chase began at about 9:30 p.m. on Peek Road. It ended on Merchants Way near North Mason Road, a short distance from I-10, the Katy Freeway.

The driver, an adult passenger, and four children were in the vehicle, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Richard Standifer. He did not know the condition of of any of those who were in the car.

"Troopers attempted multiple Pit Maneuvers to get this individual stopped," Stadifer said.

A Pit Maneuver is a tactic where a pursuing vehicle forces a fleeing vehicle to turn sideways by bumping it and causing the driver to lose control and stop.

The "suspect fled to a residence in Katy and backed into a Trooper," Standifer said.

Her car drove over the Trooper's foot, and the pursuit continued to Merchant's Way. That is where a second Trooper was injured. His patrol vehicle was hit by a tractor-trailer truck. The Trooper was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Fox 26.

Investigators worked the case for several hours.

"We've got four DPS units involved, so it's probably going to take some time to clean up," said Sergeant Richard Standifer of the Texas Department of Public Safety. "We're going to be bringing the DPS crash team out, and they will be conducting an investigation."