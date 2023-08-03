Two men charged with stealing "trash bags" full of mail

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Two men were caught in the act of stealing from a cluster of mailboxes on Sunday night in the 21300 block of Provincial Blvd in Katy, according to Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap.

The two suspects had several trash bags containing stolen mail, illegal narcotics, and a firearm according to a social media post from Precinct 5.

After a rash of mail burglaries in the area, Deputies from Constable Heaps Strategic Response Unit were watching the mailboxes when two suspects arrived and illegally opened them. The two tried to run as deputies approached, but they were arrested and taken into custody after a brief chase.

Marquice Dale, 19, and Jeremiah Gamez, 18, are facing charges of mail theft and evading arrest. Dale also is charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon. Federal mail theft charges are also likely.

Deputies from Constable Ted Heap's Strategic Response Unit, working together with the US Postal Inspection Service, were responsible for the bust.