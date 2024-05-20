Two airlifted after overnight crash on the Grand Parkway

KATY, Texas – Two people are in a Houston hospital after an overnight multi-vehicle crash on the Grand Parkway near Highland Knolls in the Katy area.

KPRC reports that it happened at about 12:40 a.m. When firefighters arrived, two people needed medical help, and one was pinned inside a car.

A law enforcement officer reportedly said one victim had life-threatening injuries.

Following the extrication of the crash victim, both individuals were separately airlifted to a downtown Houston hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear, including whether the hospitalized victims were occupants of the same vehicle or different ones.