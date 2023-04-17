Screenshot 2023-04-17 at 10.51.30 PM.png

Dennis Spellman

Debris in the yard of a home on Ranger Point Court in Katy following Hurricane Harvey. The photo was taken on September 16, 2017. The neighborhood is off Fry Road and backs up to the Barker Reservoir.

Time running short to file claim in Barker - Harvey Fooding

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Only four months remain to file a claim for potential recovery if your home flooded during Hurricane Harvey —already, 50 percent of impacted households have signed up.

To learn more, attend the last scheduled town hall at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 at Creech Elementary, 5905 S Mason Rd., Katy, TX 77450.

Representatives from Fort Bend County will share important information for anyone who flooded upstream of Barker Reservoir during Hurricane Harvey. 

View a map showing Harvey inundation litigation area.

Updates on this one-time opportunity for homeowners whose properties flooded to seek recovery if their home falls within the flood easement will be available, including:

  • Status of the Addicks and Barker upstream takings litigation
  • How to start a claim
  • What is being done to protect properties impacted by Harvey in the future

Frequently asked questions surrounding the Harvey litigation and legal recourse can be found at insideaddicksbarker.com