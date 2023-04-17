Time running short to file claim in Barker - Harvey Fooding

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Only four months remain to file a claim for potential recovery if your home flooded during Hurricane Harvey —already, 50 percent of impacted households have signed up.

To learn more, attend the last scheduled town hall at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 at Creech Elementary, 5905 S Mason Rd., Katy, TX 77450.

Representatives from Fort Bend County will share important information for anyone who flooded upstream of Barker Reservoir during Hurricane Harvey.

View a map showing Harvey inundation litigation area.

Updates on this one-time opportunity for homeowners whose properties flooded to seek recovery if their home falls within the flood easement will be available, including:

Status of the Addicks and Barker upstream takings litigation

How to start a claim

What is being done to protect properties impacted by Harvey in the future

Frequently asked questions surrounding the Harvey litigation and legal recourse can be found at insideaddicksbarker.com.