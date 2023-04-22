Three injured in Westgreen Park Subdivision shootout

KATY (Covering Katy News) - Three Katy men are recovering from gunshot wounds following an early morning shootout in the Westgreen Park subdivision off Westgreen Boulevard near South Fry Road.

Harris County Precinct 5 Deputy Constables were called to the 21000 block of Branford Hills Lane at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2024. Investigators say two brothers were the victims of an unprovoked attack by their longtime neighbor.

"The neighbor, possibly suffering from some type of mental health issue, without reason, took out a gun and shot one of the brothers three times," said Harris County Sheriff's Office Sgt. John Klafka.

According to Klafka, the victim's brother returned fire and struck the suspect twice, but he also suffered two gunshot wounds.

Life Flight transported the two brothers to the hospital. The neighbor went to the same hospital by ambulance.

All three men will survive, but the first brother who was shot is severely injured, and his recovery time will be lengthy, according to Klafka.

The neighbor is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.