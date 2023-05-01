Threats made against Seven Lakes High and Junior High

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Seven Lakes High School and Junior High School went into lockdown mode Monday morning due to threats to the two campuses.

Covering Katy received notice that the lockdown was lifted at 1:27 p.m. after Katy ISD Police determined that the threats were not credible.

"At no time were students or staff in danger," said an email sent by the school district to parents. "The individuals responsible for behavior associated with today's rumored threat will face disciplinary consequences in accordance with the Katy ISD Discipline Management Plan and Student Code of Conduct."

The district says the lockdown - secure the building mode - was implemented out of caution and that the school day within the building continued as usual. Still, more officers were assigned to the two schools during and after the incident.

Katy ISD Police assigned additional officers to patrol the campuses for the remainder of today, according to the email.

Both Seven Lakes High School and Junior High are next to each other.

Seven Lakes High School is located at 9251 South Fry Rd, Katy, TX 77494.

Seven Lakes Junior High School is located at 6026 Katy-Gaston Rd, Katy, TX 77494.

Below is the letter sent by Katy ISD to parents:

This message is to inform you that the lockdown – secure the building mode at SLHS has been lifted.

The campus was put into lockdown mode out of an abundance of caution as school personnel and Katy ISD PD investigated a rumored threat.

The rumored threat was determined by police to be unfounded. At no time were students or staff in danger.

The individuals responsible for behavior associated with today's rumored threat will face disciplinary consequences in accordance with the Katy ISD Discipline Management Plan and Student Code of Conduct.

Additionally, Katy ISD Police have assigned additional officers to patrol the campus for the remainder of today.

Please note that the instructional day at the school remains on schedule.

It is not necessary for parents to pick up students from their campus.

Thank you for your patience during the investigation.

Katy ISD