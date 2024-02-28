This is no April Fool's joke - Katy ISD adds April 1 holiday to the instructional calendar

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – During their regular February meeting, the Board of Trustees unanimously approved amending the 2023-2024 Instructional Calendar which provides students an additional day off during the Easter weekend and staff members with a paid holiday on Monday, April 1, 2024.

"The district currently has a sufficient number of instructional minutes within the calendar to provide for an additional holiday for staff members," a school district press release said.

With the approved change, students and staff will enjoy a four-day weekend, with schools and district offices reopening on Tuesday, April 2. "The Board of Trustees approved an update to the 2023-2024 Instructional Calendar. The calendar update includes an additional staff and student holiday on April 1," said Victor Perez, Board President at Katy ISD. "Districts are required to provide at least 75,600 operational minutes per year, plus enough minutes to account for two bad weather days. Our district has met these criteria. Because of that, our Board was in the position to approve an additional and much deserved holiday for our students and staff," he added.