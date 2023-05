KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Katy Independent School District has released the early voting numbers for the 2023 school board race.

Position 3

Amy Thieme 54%

Bruce Bradford 38%

Shawn Miller 8%

Position 4

Morgan Calhoun 50%

Cicely Taylor 27%

Erica Brettell 23%

Position 5

Mary Ellen Cuzela 52%

Shana Peterson 48%

The election day numbers are still being tabulated.