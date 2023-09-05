Westpark and Grand Parkway detours and closures

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Due to the ongoing construction projects, the following closures have been scheduled by the Fort Bend County Toll Road Authority on the Westpark Tollway and the Grand Parkway, Highway 99.

Westpark Tollway

September 1 – 2, 9:00am – 3:00pm: Westpark Tollway westbound frontage road between Grand Corner Dr. and Grand Parkway will have the inside land closed each day.

September 5 – 8, 9:00am – 3:00pm: Westpark Tollway westbound frontage road between Grand Corner Dr. and Grand Parkway will have the inside land closed each day.

September 9, 5:00am – 7:00pm: Westpark Tollway eastbound frontage road at FM1464 will have the inside land closed.

September 9 – 10, 7:00am – 7:00pm: Westpark Tollway westbound frontage at Grand Corner Dr. will have a full closure each day. Follow roadway signage and detour.

Westpark Tollway eastbound frontage road between Katy-Gaston Rd. and Grand Parkway will have alternating lane closures. This is a long-term closure.

Grand Parkway