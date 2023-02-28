Teen injured in early morning Katy area shooting

KATY (Covering Katy News) - One teen is injured and another teen is charged with aggravated assault following an early morning shooting in Katy’s Cimarron neighborhood.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says Precinct 5 deputy constables were called to the 1000 block of Apache Falls Drive at about 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

“Based on preliminary information, it appears that two male friends (15 & 17 yrs) were handling a gun that discharged, striking the 15-yr-old,” Gonzalez said. “The injured male was taken to the hospital by LifeFlight, and the other male was detained at the scene.”

Sheriff’s Office investigators are still working the case.

Gonzalez says the injured male is in fair condition and expected to survive. He did not elaborate on why the 17-year-old is being charged with Aggravated Assault rather than a lesser charge.

Covering Katy will update this story as additional information becomes available.