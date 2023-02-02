Taylor High School student wins Best Supporting Performer award

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Taylor High School theatre and choir student Eduardo Agnese is the winner of BroadwayWorld's Best Supporting Performer in a Musical award.

BroadWorld is a theatre news website based in New York City. It covers Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional and international theater productions.

Agnese is being honored for his role as Harry Houdini in the Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute's 2022 production of Ragtime.

There were 25 other nominees selected in the regional awards; all were South Carolina musicals produced last year, and some were professional productions.

"Congratulations, Eduardo! We can’t wait to see what you will do next," said a Katy ISD Facebook post.