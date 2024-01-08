Taylor High School's Mustang Theatre to present SpongeBob the Musical

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The SpongeBob Musical is coming to Taylor High School's Performing Arts Center.

This lively and colorful musical extravaganza will take place on January 19-20 and January 26-27 at 7 p.m. at the James E. Taylor High School Performing Arts Center, 20700 Kingsland Blvd.

Prepare to dive into the underwater world of SpongeBob SquarePants and his friends as they face the challenges of the deep blue sea.

With infectious music, energetic dance numbers, and a delightful storyline, The SpongeBob Musical promises to be an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages.

"The talented cast and crew of James E. Taylor High School have been working tirelessly to bring this beloved animated series to life on the stage," a press release from the James E. Taylor High School's Mustang Theatre says. "From the iconic characters to the vibrant set design, audiences can expect a visually stunning and entertaining performance."

There is also a unique opportunity to dine with the cast at the SpongeBob Character Dinner before the show on January 27. The dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center lobby, where they will serve hamburgers and other treats.

Purchase tickets and the dinner at mustangtheatre.org.

Pictures: from left to right: Eduardo Agnese (Patrick Star), Kate Bowling (SpongeBob) and Jacqueline Netanel (Sandy) Joana Agnese