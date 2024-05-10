SWAT standoff in Katy - Murder suspect arrested

HOUSTON, TX (Covering Katy News) - A murder suspect accused of shooting his girlfriend multiple times during an argument at a Houston gas station early Tuesday morning was caught hiding in the Katy area on Wednesday night.

Tilford Anthony Joseph, 46, is charged with murder and aggravated assault after being found at an apartment complex located at 2031 Westborough Drive near North Westgreen Boulevard and Park Row. He was taken into custody following a standoff with members of the Harris County Sheriff's Office SWAT team and then booked into the Harris County Jail.

Houston Police say members of the Houston Fire Department witnessed the shooting at 6019 Almena Road around 12:35 a.m. Tuesday. They alerted a nearby Precinct 7 deputy constable. The deputy attempted to stop the suspect, but there was a shootout. While the deputy moved to a safer location, police said Joseph stole his patrol vehicle and drove around the area before returning, firing more shots at the deputy, dumping the patrol car, and fleeing in his original vehicle.

The victim is Teresa Houston, 44, reportedly Joseph's girlfriend. Police say she was chased down and executed at the Houston convenience store.

"The suspect, armed with a handgun, chased Houston inside the store and then back outside," according to HPD. "While running through the gas pumps, the suspect fired multiple shots at Houston, striking her. The suspect continued to shoot as Houston fell."

The Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constable who was involved in the shootout was not seriously injured.

Court records show Joseph has previously been accused of evading detention, criminal trespass, resisting arrest and dealing drugs.