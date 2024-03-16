Summer Jobs at Katy's Typhoon Texas

Katy, TX (Covering Katy News) – Katy's Typhoon Texas Waterpark plans to fill more tha 1,000 summer positions for individuals ages 15 and older.

Typhoon Texas Waterpark is seeking team members for a diverse range of roles including water safety, admissions, food & beverage, park service, and more.

Interested candidates are encouraged to visit the waterpark’s website at typhoontexas.com. Applications will be accepted online, with interviews conducted on a rolling basis.

“At Typhoon Texas Waterpark, our team members are crucial in creating exceptional guest experiences,” said John Pham, director of marketing. “We’re excited to welcome new team members who share our passion for fun and hospitality.”

Typhoon Texas Waterpark offers a range of perks for its team members, including free Friends & Family tickets, discounted in-park food and retail, scholarship opportunities, leadership development programs, and more.