Student Mission to fix Harvey Damaged Homes in Katy and Houston

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News)—Two hundred thirty students and their sponsors from numerous Texas churches are spending part of their spring break repairing Hurricane Harvey-damaged homes in the Katy and Houston areas. Hurricane Harvey struck in August of 2017, and many families cannot afford the repairs.

Dallas-based BOUNCE Student Disaster Recovery is coordinating the mission. During spring break, students from all over Texas, including the DFW Area, Longview, San Antonio, Crawford, Gonzales, Stockdale, Marshall, and a group from Louisiana, will work on the homes.

Katy Responds, and the Restoration Team are partnering with BOUNCE in the effort. The students and sponsors will be housed at Copperfield Church, 8350 Highway 6 N, in Houston, and Texas Baptist Men will provide shower and feeding units.

The mission of Katy Responds is "to ensure that every family can love and live in their home without being forced to deal with the awful side effects of a disaster."

The Restoration Team is a home repair and disaster response nonprofit in Houston, "dedicated to assisting families whose homes were damaged in hurricanes, floods, or other natural disasters."

According to a press release, this is BOUNCE's fifth trip to the area to help those affected by hurricane damage.

"We are delighted that there are so many highly motivated students who are giving a portion of their spring break to serve these people who have great needs," the press release said.

Workdays are March 11-12, and students will be at their worksites from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until project completion. The students will be working at private residences in the local area.

ABOUT BOUNCE: BOUNCE Student Disaster Recovery is a ministry of Texas Baptists, which is affiliated with more than 5,300 Texas Baptist churches and ministries. BOUNCE invites students to assist communities in their efforts to bounce back through long-term disaster recovery and home rehabilitation projects. For more information, go to texasbaptists.org/ministries/bounce.