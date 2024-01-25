Smash-and-Grabs at two Elyson businesses in Katy area

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A smash-and-grab thief targeted two businesses in the Elyson community early Wednesday morning.

The crimes happened at 6845 Peek Road.

"Unfortunately, our shop and the Alchemy bakery next door got hit with a smash-and-grab this morning at 5:30," V's Barbershop posted on social media.

V's stayed open on Wednesday, but Alchemy closed for repairs.

"We have videos and pictures of the guys and are working with authorities," the V's post said.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

"We are okay, just shaken up," a post on the Alchemy Bake Lab Facebook page said. "It's so sad that humans do this horrible stuff to one another. It's already such a huge challenge to have a brick and mortar, and then this happens."