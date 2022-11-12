Sheriff's Office turns to public for help in deadly Katy area home invasion

WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Harris County Sheriff's Office has not yet identified the man who was gunned down while invading a home in the 3200 block of Windmoor Drive in the Katy area near North Fry and Morton Road late Thursday night.

A Sheriff's Office report says two Hispanic men dressed in tactical gear falsely announced themselves as Houston police officers, broke down the door and started firing. It happened at about 11:20 p.m.

One suspect appears to have shot the other suspect. Then, one suspect dropped his gun, and the homeowner's son grabbed it and returned fire. When it was over, one suspect died, and the other was wounded.

"The second male was wounded and managed to flee the scene in a dark-colored sedan driven by a third and possibly fourth male," said a Sheriff's Office report.

Deputies arrived and found the dead man inside the home before they found the victims of the invasion.

"They located the homeowner and her two adult sons hiding inside a bedroom," the report said.

"There are some firearms. There's ballistic evidence inside the house," Sidney Miller with HCSO said. "We believe this house was targeted. The motive is unknown."

Neither the homeowner nor her sons were injured.

Anyone with information should contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at (713) 274-9100.