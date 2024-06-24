Sexual Assault Suspect is from Katy and remains in jail

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - One week after his arrest, a 19-year-old Katy man remains at the Harris County Jail charged with attempted Sexual Assault after a family of Tae Kwon Do instructors say they stopped him from raping a woman at a Katy area cell phone store.

Alex Robinson has not posted the $100,000 bond associated with his Attempted Sexual Assault charge. Court records reveal that he lives in the Lakeville Subdivision off North Fry Road near West Little York.

When Han An, his sons Simon and Christian, and his daughter Hannah arrived at their martial arts studio at a shopping plaza along North Fry Road at FM 529, they heard screams coming from the adjacent Cricket store.

"We heard the second scream, which was a horror scream," Simon told KTRK. "Very loud."

They told investigators they found a man on top of the young female employee in a back room.

"By utilizing their training and discipline, they managed to stop the assault and hold him," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

× Expand Yong-In Tae Kwon Do Family members from the Yong-In Tae Kwon Do Studio.

"My dad just grabbed his shirt and twisted it so he doesn't move," Simon told KTRK. "He pinned him in the corner, and that's when he started assaulting my dad by biting him and scratching him."

They called the Sheriff's office. Deputies arrested Robinson.

"We're just doing what is right. A man is on top of a girl, trying to assault her. I mean, what's the right thing to do? Take him off and hold him there until he gets arrested."

Robinson's next court appearance is August 14, 2024.

