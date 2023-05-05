Saturday, May 6 Election - The candidates and where to vote

KATY/FULSHEAR, TX (Covering Katy News) - Saturday, May 6 is election day, and polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters in Katy and Fulshear have school board elections and City of Katy Ward A residents will also select a member of City Council.

Carla Bonin is challenging incumbent Janet Corte to represent Ward A on the Katy City Council. City of Katy residents will cast ballots at the Katy Civic Center, 910 Avenue C.

Ward B Councilman Rory Robertson and At Large Council member Chris Harris had no opponents and have already been declared winners.

Katy area voters who live within the boundaries of Katy ISD will select three new Katy ISD school board members. No incumbents are running in this year's election so the district will have new board members representing Positions 3, 4, and 5.

Below are links to our candidate profiles for the three school board races.

Voters living in Katy ISD's unincorporated areas can choose from the following polling locations.

Leonard Merrell Center Room 143-144, 6301 S. Stadium Lane

Room 143-144, 6301 S. Stadium Lane Cinco Ranch High School Performing Arts Center Lobby , 23440 Cinco Ranch Blvd.

, 23440 Cinco Ranch Blvd. James E. Taylor High School Performing Arts Center Lobby, 20700 Kingsland Blvd.

20700 Kingsland Blvd. Paetow High School Gym Lobby, 23111 Stockdick School Rd.

23111 Stockdick School Rd. Seven Lakes High School Gym Lobby, 9251 S. Fry Road Katy, TX 77494

The Lamar Consolidated School District also has school board elections for Districts 4, 5, and 7.

Unlike Katy, where candidates run district-wide, Lamar ISD has single-member districts where each candidate represents a specific area. For example, District 7 represents the Fulshear area. The District Map is on the Lamar Consolidated ISD website.

The candidates for the District 7 seat are incumbent Alex Hunt and challenger Suzanne Box. Incumbent John Welch faces challenger Brian Moore for the District 5 seat. In District 4, voters will choose between Jacci Hotzel and Craig LeTulle.

Fulshear voters can cast ballots at the high school, 9302 Charger Way. The county-wide list of polling locations is here.