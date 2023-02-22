Salt Grass Trail Ride to overnight at Katy Park

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Those taking part in the historic Salt Grass Trail Ride will spend the night at Katy Park on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

The Saltgrass Trail Ride is the oldest of the iconic trail rides that lead from all directions to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Trail riders departed Miller Farms Pasture along FM 363 near FM 529 Wednesday morning en route to Katy. It is a 16 mile trip for the 16 wagons and 200-plus riders.

"Miller's Pasture is always such a blessing to the Salt Grass Trail Ride," the organization said.

Trail riders will take most of the day to make the 16-mile treck to Katy Park, where they will spend the night. They are expected to arrive mid-afternoon on Wednesday. The park is located at 24927 Morton Road at the corner of Katy Fort Bend Road. The public is welcome to cheer riders on along the way and to greet them at the park.

In preparation for their arrival, their trailers and other equipment began arriving at the park early Wednesday morning.

The trail ride will travel the following route:

FM 362 to Morrison Road

Left on Morrison to FM 529 - FM 529 until it becomes FM 2855 to Beckendorff Road

Left on Beckendorff (Lunch stop)

Continue east on Breckendorff to Pitts Road

Right on Pitts to Morton Road

Left on Morton to Katy Park

× Expand Saltgrass Trail Riders Assoc. Saltgrass Trail Ride map for 2.22.23

The trail ride will leave Katy Park on Thursday, February 23, and travel 12 miles to the Harris County Fairgrounds on Patterson Road near Highway 6 where they will spend the night.

On Friday, they will travel 17 miles to Memorial Park in Houston and camp for the night.

Many trail riders will participate in a downtown Houston parade on Saturday. The parade marks the 2023 start of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.