Safety tips when using alternative sources of heat

HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS (Covering Katy News) - As temperatures plummet, residents are focused on the 4 P’s: People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes, but firefighters are concerned about the increased risk of injury or death caused by home heating fires.

“Heating equipment is one of the leading causes of fires in U.S. homes, a press release from the Harris County Fire Marshal’s office said. “Over the past four years, local fire departments responded to nearly 50,000 fires involving heating equipment, causing deaths and property damage of $1.1 billion.”

The Fire Marshal says over half (54%) of home heating fire deaths were caused by having heating equipment too close to things that can burn, such as upholstered furniture, clothing, mattress, or bedding.

Most home heating fire deaths (81%) involved stationary or portable space heaters according to the Fire Marshal. However, many heating fires can be prevented by following essential safety tips when dealing with any heating equipment:

Keep or maintain a 3-foot clearance between all heating equipment and anything that can burn.

When buying a new, portable space heater, make sure it has the label showing it is listed by a recognized testing laboratory, such as Underwriters Laboratories (UL).

Space heaters should be turned off every time you leave the room and before going to bed.

Place space heaters on solid, flat surfaces. Also, ensure your space heater has an automatic shut-off in case it tips over.

Never use a space heater to dry clothing.

Do not use your oven to heat your home.

Carbon monoxide poisoning is another danger when turning to alternative heating equipment. Carbon monoxide is a gas you cannot see, taste, or smell. It is often called “the invisible killer.” It is created when fossil fuels such as kerosene, gasoline, coal, natural gas, propane, methane, or wood don’t burn completely.

CO enters the body through breathing. Therefore, CO poisoning can be confused with flu symptoms, food poisoning, and other illnesses. Some symptoms include shortness of breath, lightheadedness, dizziness, nausea, and headaches. Follow these few safety tips to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning:

lnstall and maintain carbon monoxide (CO) alarms inside your home to provide early warning and reduce the risk of death from carbon monoxide.

Never use grills inside the home or the garage, even if the doors are open.

Before using the fireplace, open the damper for proper ventilation. When finished, leave the damper open until the fire is completely extinguished to prevent smoke and gases generated by embers from entering the home.

Never run a vehicle or other fueled engine or motor in a garage, even if garage doors are open.

The first safety recommendation is having working smoke alarms and an escape plan. This also applies to those traveling for the holidays. Those staying with family or friends should make an escape plan for emergencies.

“Those in hotels should also have a plan. We recommend knowing where your exits are and counting the doors to the stairwell. Everyone should have a meeting place,” the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said.