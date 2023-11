KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Roadway repairs begin Monday, November 6, 2023 in the Town Park Subdivision of the City of Katy..

"Third-party contractor, AAA Asphalt will be in the area with heavy equipment and vehicles. Pay extra attention to the area traffic control devices," a social media post from the City says.

People with questions are asked to email the engineering department at engineering@cityofkaty.com.