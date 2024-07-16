Road, Ramp and Lane Closures

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The latest road and lane closures on the Fort Bend County Toll Road system, due to ongoing construction projects.

Grand Parkway

• July 15 - 19, 8:00pm - 5:00am: Grand Parkway northbound frontage road between the Westpark Tollway and Grand Corner will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and detour.

• Grand Parkway northbound exit ramp at Fry Rd. remains closed. This is a long-term closure.

Westpark Tollway

• July 15 - 19, 8:00pm - 5:00am: Westpark Tollway westbound frontage road at Grand Parkway will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and detour.

