Road, ramp and lane closures in Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Fort Bend County Toll Road Authority has updated its list of road and ramp closures that are due to ongoing construction on the Grand Parkway and Westpark Tollway.

Grand Parkway

July 5 – 9, 9:00pm – 5:00am: Grand Parkway northbound frontage road between Westpark Tollway and Fry Rd. will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and lane closure detour.

July 10 – 15, 9:00pm – 5:00am: Westpark Tollway westbound frontage Grand Corner to Grand Parkway will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and detour.

Grand Parkway northbound exit ramp at Fry Road remains closed. This is a long-term closure. Click here for detour details.

Westpark Tollway