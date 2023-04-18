Road, Ramp and Lane Closures in Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - There are numerous road, ramp and lane closures on the Grand Parkway and Westpark Tollway due to the flyover ramp construction.

The following information is from the Fort Bend County Tollroad Authority.

Grand Parkway

April 10 – 23, 9:00pm – 5:00am: Grand Parkway northbound and southbound main lanes at Westpark will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and lane closure barricades.

April 18 – April 21, 9:00pm – 5:00am: Grand Parkway southbound frontage road at FM-1093 will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and lane closure barricades.

Grand Parkway northbound exit ramp at Fry Road remains closed. This is a long-term closure. Click here for detour details.

Westpark Tollway