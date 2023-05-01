Road, lane and ramp closures in Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Construction of direct connect ramps is causing lane, and ramp closures. Below is the latest information on changes that may affect your commute.

Westpark Tollway

May 1 – 6, 9:00 pm – 5:00 am: Westpark Tollway eastbound main lanes between Katy-Gaston Rd. and Grand Parkway will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and lane closure detour.

May 6 – 8, 9:00 pm – 5:00 am: Westpark Tollway eastbound Grand Parkway Exit Ramp will be closed nightly.

May 6 – 8, 9:00 pm – 5:00 am: Westpark Tollway eastbound frontage road between Katy-Gaston Rd. and Grand Parkway will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and lane closure detour.

Grand Parkway