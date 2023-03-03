Road Closures at 99 and Westpark Tollway

KATY (Covering Katy News) - There will be numerous roadway closures over the coming days due to road work at the intersection of State Highway 99 and the Westpark Tollway.
State Highway 99 - The Grand Parkway
- Through March 4, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm: Grand Parkway northbound frontage road between Westpark Tollway and Grand Corner Dr. will have the inside lane closed daily.
- Grand Parkway northbound exit ramp at Fry Road remains closed. This is a long-term closure.
Westpark Tollway
- Through March 31, Westpark Tollway eastbound entrance ramp between Katy Gaston Rd. and Canal Rd. will have a continuous long-term closure.
- Through March 5, 9:00 pm – 5:00 am: Westpark Tollway eastbound main lanes from Westpark Tollway eastbound entrance ramp just west of FM 723 to the Peek Rd. entrance ramp will have a total closure each night. The eastbound entrance ramp just west of FM 723 will be closed during this time. The eastbound Peek Rd. entrance ramp will remain open.
- Through March 13, 9:00 pm – 5:00 am: Westpark Tollway eastbound frontage road between Katy-Gatson Rd. and Grand Parkway will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and lane closure barricades.
- March 3, 9:00 pm – March 6, 5:00 am: Westpark eastbound main lanes between FM723 and SH-99 and eastbound frontage road between Katy Gatson and SH-99 will have a total closure. Follow roadway signage and lane closure barricades. Follow the detour signs to Katy-Gatson to Bellaire Blvd. and back to Grand Parkway.
- March 3, 9:00 pm – March 6, 5:00 am: Westpark Tollway westbound main lanes between Grand Corner Dr. and Gaston Rd. will have a total closure. Follow roadway signage and lane closure barricades.
- March 3, 9:00 pm – March 6, 5:00 am: Westpark Tollway eastbound entrance ramp just west of FM-723 and eastbound entrance ramp just east of Grand Parkway will both be closed.
- March 6 – 9, 9:00 pm – 5:00 am: Westpark eastbound main lanes between FM723 and SH-99 and eastbound frontage road between Katy Gatson and SH-99 will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and lane closure barricades. Follow the detour signs to Katy-Gatson to Bellaire Blvd. and back to Grand Parkway.
- March 10, 9:00 pm – March 13, 5:00 am: Westpark Tollway westbound main lanes between Grand Corner Dr. and Katy-Gatson Rd. will have a total closure. Follow roadway signage and lane closure barricades.
- March 10, 9:00 pm – March 13, 5:00 am: Westpark Tollway westbound frontage road between Grand Parkway and Katy-Gatson Rd. will have a total closure. Follow roadway signage and lane closure barricades.
- March 13 – 16, 9:00 pm – 5:00 am: Westpark Tollway westbound main lanes between Grand Corner Dr. and Katy-Gatson Rd. will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and lane closure barricades.
- March 13 – 16, 9:00 pm – 5:00 am: Westpark Tollway westbound frontage road between Grand Parkway and Katy-Gatson Rd. will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and lane closure barricades.