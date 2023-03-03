Road Closures at 99 and Westpark Tollway

KATY (Covering Katy News) - There will be numerous roadway closures over the coming days due to road work at the intersection of State Highway 99 and the Westpark Tollway.

State Highway 99 - The Grand Parkway

Through March 4, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm: Grand Parkway northbound frontage road between Westpark Tollway and Grand Corner Dr. will have the inside lane closed daily.

Grand Parkway northbound exit ramp at Fry Road remains closed. This is a long-term closure.

Westpark Tollway