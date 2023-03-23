Road and ramp closures on 99 and the Westpark

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Fort Bend County Toll Road Authority is out with its latest list of road and ramp closures needed for crews who are building connector ramps between the Grand Parkway and the Westpark Tollway.

Grand Parkway

• March 24, 9:00pm - March 27, 5:00am: Grand Parkway northbound and southbound main lanes at new Peek Road Overpass will have alternating lanes closed.

• March 24, 9:00pm - March 27, 5:00am: Grand Parkway southbound main lanes at Fry Rd. will have a total closure. Follow roadway signage and lane closure barricades.

• March 24, 9:00pm - March 27, 5:00am: Grand Parkway southbound frontage road at FM-1093 will have a total closure. Follow roadway signage and lane closure barricades.

• March 24, 9:00pm - March 27, 5:00am: Westpark Tollway southbound to Grand Parkway eastbound Direct Connector will be closed. Follow roadway signage and lane closure barricades.

• March 27 - 30, 9:00pm - 5:00am: Grand Parkway southbound main lanes at Fry Rd. will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and lane closure barricades.

• March 27 - 30, 9:00pm - 5:00am: Grand Parkway southbound frontage road at FM-1093 will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and lane closure barricades.

• March 27 - 30, 9:00pm - 5:00am: Westpark Tollway southbound to Grand Parkway eastbound Direct Connector will be closed each night. Follow roadway signage and lane closure barricades.

• Grand Parkway northbound exit ramp at Fry Road remains closed. This is a long-term closure.

Westpark Tollway

• Through March 31, Westpark Tollway eastbound entrance ramp between Katy Gaston Rd. and Canal Rd. will have a continuous long-term closure.

• March 20 - 23, 9:00pm - 5:00am: Westpark Tollway westbound main lanes between Grand Corner Dr. and Katy-Gaston Rd. will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and lane closure barricades.

• Through 23, 9:00pm - 5:00am: Westpark Tollway westbound frontage road between Grand Parkway and Katy-Gaston Rd. will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and lane closure barricades.

• Through March 25, 9:00pm - 5:00am: Westpark Tollway eastbound Grand Parkway Exit Ramp will be closed each night.

• Through March 25, 9:00pm - 5:00am: Westpark Tollway eastbound frontage road between Katy-Gaston Rd. and Grand Parkway will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and lane closure barricades.

• March 24, 9:00pm - March 27, 5:00am: Westpark Tollway southbound to Grand Parkway eastbound Direct Connector will be closed. Follow roadway signage and lane closure barricades.

• March 27 - 30, 9:00pm - 5:00am: Westpark Tollway southbound to Grand Parkway eastbound Direct Connector will be closed each night. Follow roadway signage and lane closure barricades.