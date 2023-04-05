Road and Ramp closures in Katy

Ramp construction in Katy

A ramp that will connect the Westpark Tollway eastbound to Highway 99 northbound is under construction in Katy causing road and ramp closures.

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - This is the latest list of upcoming road and ramp closures provided by the Fort Bend County Toll Road Authority. The closures are due to ongoing construction. 

Grand Parkway

• April 3 - April 6, 9:00pm - 5:00am: Grand Parkway southbound main lanes at Fry Rd. will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and lane closure barricades.

• April 3 - April 6, 9:00pm - 5:00am: Grand Parkway southbound frontage road at FM-1093 will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and lane closure barricades.

• April 3 - April 6, 9:00pm - 5:00am: Grand Parkway southbound to Westpark Tollway eastbound Direct Connector will be closed each night. Follow roadway signage and lane closure barricades.

• April 3 - 7, 9:00pm - 5:00am: Grand Parkway northbound main lanes at Westpark will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and lane closure barricades.

• April 3 - 6, 9:00am - 3:30pm: Grand Parkway northbound & southbound frontage road at Peek Rd. will have the inside lane closed each day.

• Grand Parkway northbound exit ramp at Fry Road remains closed. This is a long-term closure.

Westpark Tollway

• April 3 - April 6, 9:00pm - 5:00am: Grand Parkway southbound to Westpark Tollway eastbound Direct Connector will be closed each night. Follow roadway signage and lane closure barricades.

• April 6 - 7, 9:00pm - 5:00am: Westpark Tollway eastbound Grand Parkway Exit Ramp will be closed overnight.

• April 6 - 7, 9:00pm - 5:00am: Westpark Tollway eastbound frontage road between Katy-Gaston Rd. and Grand Parkway will have a total closure overnight. Follow roadway signage and lane closure barricades.