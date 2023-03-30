Road and ramp closures in Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Fort Bend County Toll Road Authority has updated its list of ramp and road closures due to the flyover ramp construction between the Westpark Tollway and Highway 99 in Katy.

The following are the closures on Highway 99 and the Westpark Tolloway.

Grand Parkway

March 31, 9:00pm - April 3, 5:00am: Grand Parkway northbound and southbound main lanes at new Peek Road Overpass will have alternating lanes closed.

March 31, 9:00pm - April 3, 5:00am: Grand Parkway southbound main lanes at Fry Rd. will have a total closure. Follow roadway signage and lane closure barricades.

March 31, 9:00pm - April 3, 5:00am: Grand Parkway southbound frontage road at FM-1093 will have a total closure. Follow roadway signage and lane closure barricades.

March 31, 9:00pm - April 3, 5:00am: Grand Parkway southbound to Westpark Tollway eastbound Direct Connector will be closed. Follow roadway signage and lane closure barricades.

April 3 - April 6, 9:00pm - 5:00am: Grand Parkway southbound main lanes at Fry Rd. will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and lane closure barricades.

April 3 - April 6, 9:00pm - 5:00am: Grand Parkway southbound frontage road at FM-1093 will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and lane closure barricades.

April 3 - April 6, 9:00pm - 5:00am: Grand Parkway southbound to Westpark Tollway eastbound Direct Connector will be closed each night. Follow roadway signage and lane closure barricades.

Grand Parkway northbound exit ramp at Fry Road remains closed. This is a long-term closure.

Westpark Tollway

November 12 - March 31: Westpark Tollway eastbound entrance ramp between Katy Gaston Rd. and Canal Rd. will have a continuous long-term closure.

March 29 - April 1, 9:00pm - 5:00am: Westpark Tollway eastbound Grand Parkway Exit Ramp will be closed each night.

March 29 - April 1, 9:00pm - 5:00am: Westpark Tollway eastbound frontage road between Katy-Gaston Rd. and Grand Parkway will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and lane closure barricades.

March 31, 9:00pm - April 3, 5:00am: Grand Parkway southbound to Westpark Tollway eastbound Direct Connector will be closed. Follow roadway signage and lane closure barricades.

April 3 - April 6, 9:00pm - 5:00am: Grand Parkway southbound to Westpark Tollway eastbound Direct Connector will be closed each night. Follow roadway signage and lane closure barricades.

Additional closure that is unrelated to the ramp construction and will impact mobility in the Simonton and Orchard areas