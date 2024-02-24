Screenshot 2024-02-24 at 5.28.45 AM.png

Katy ISD

Landon Sturdevant of Cinco Ranch High School is the 2024 Grand Champion in the Steers category.

Results from the 81st Annual Katy ISD FFA Livestock Show

KATY, TX [February 19, 2024] – Katy Independent School District's 81st annual Future Farmers of America Livestock Show results:

2024 FFA Livestock Show Results:

Rabbits:

  • Grand Champion: Samantha Weathers - Katy High School
  • Reserve Champion: Shea Rainosek - Cinco Ranch High School
  • Grand Champion Showman: Eva Bowdry - Seven Lakes High School
  • Reserve Champion Showman: Jan Betancourt - Cinco Ranch High School 

Broilers:

  • Grand Champion: Wyatt Moebes - Katy High School
  • Reserve Champion: Jackson Lucas - Katy High School
  • Grand Champion Showman: Amber Hall - Katy High School
  • Reserve Champion Showman: Brandon Terrell - Katy High School

Goats:

  • Grand Champion: Patrick Keener - Cinco Ranch High School
  • Reserve Champion: Maria Eduarda Lyra Paludo - Cinco Ranch High School
  • Grand Champion Showman: Samantha Skinner - Jordan High School
  • Reserve Champion Showman: Brady Zollinger - Tompkins High School

Lambs:

  • Grand Champion: Siona Easterbrook - Paetow High School
  • Reserve Champion: Karyss Kennedy - Paetow High School
  • Grand Champion Showman: Shelby Landry - Taylor High School
  • Reserve Champion Showman: Brooklyn Tijerina - Katy High School

Swine:

  • Grand Champion: George Ullrich - Cinco Ranch High School
  • Reserve Champion: Nolan Kondra - Jordan High School
  • Grand Champion Showman: Karlie Clay - Seven Lakes High School
  • Reserve Champion Showman: Jake McDaniel - Katy High School

Steers:

  • Grand Champion: Landon Sturdevant - Cinco Ranch High School
  • Reserve Champion: Jaeden Mortensen - Jordan High School
  • Grand Champion Showman: Abigale Dildy - Taylor High School
  • Reserve Champion Showman: Halie Johnson - Morton Ranch High School

Horticulture:

  • Grand Champion: Delany Bishop - Katy High School
  • Reserve Champion: Katherine Hafling - Taylor High School

Floral:

  • Grand Champion: Madelyn Roxburgh - Taylor High School
  • Reserve Champion: Kaitlynn Wallace - Taylor High School

Ag Mechanics:

  • Grand Champion: Adan Escobedo, Zachory Foster, Brendan Lynch, Christopher Evora - Morton Ranch High School
  • Reserve Champion: Aidan Lowers and Rainy Giles - Seven Lakes High School
  • Grand Champion Showman: Adolfo (Sebastian) Peraza and Moises Cardenas - Morton Ranch High School
  • Reserve Champion Showman: Tristan Gore, Joshua Jefrey, Hilton Mortensen - Taylor High School