Results from the 81st Annual Katy ISD FFA Livestock Show

KATY, TX [February 19, 2024] – Katy Independent School District's 81st annual Future Farmers of America Livestock Show results:
Rabbits:
- Grand Champion: Samantha Weathers - Katy High School
- Reserve Champion: Shea Rainosek - Cinco Ranch High School
- Grand Champion Showman: Eva Bowdry - Seven Lakes High School
- Reserve Champion Showman: Jan Betancourt - Cinco Ranch High School
Broilers:
- Grand Champion: Wyatt Moebes - Katy High School
- Reserve Champion: Jackson Lucas - Katy High School
- Grand Champion Showman: Amber Hall - Katy High School
- Reserve Champion Showman: Brandon Terrell - Katy High School
Goats:
- Grand Champion: Patrick Keener - Cinco Ranch High School
- Reserve Champion: Maria Eduarda Lyra Paludo - Cinco Ranch High School
- Grand Champion Showman: Samantha Skinner - Jordan High School
- Reserve Champion Showman: Brady Zollinger - Tompkins High School
Lambs:
- Grand Champion: Siona Easterbrook - Paetow High School
- Reserve Champion: Karyss Kennedy - Paetow High School
- Grand Champion Showman: Shelby Landry - Taylor High School
- Reserve Champion Showman: Brooklyn Tijerina - Katy High School
Swine:
- Grand Champion: George Ullrich - Cinco Ranch High School
- Reserve Champion: Nolan Kondra - Jordan High School
- Grand Champion Showman: Karlie Clay - Seven Lakes High School
- Reserve Champion Showman: Jake McDaniel - Katy High School
Steers:
- Grand Champion: Landon Sturdevant - Cinco Ranch High School
- Reserve Champion: Jaeden Mortensen - Jordan High School
- Grand Champion Showman: Abigale Dildy - Taylor High School
- Reserve Champion Showman: Halie Johnson - Morton Ranch High School
Horticulture:
- Grand Champion: Delany Bishop - Katy High School
- Reserve Champion: Katherine Hafling - Taylor High School
Floral:
- Grand Champion: Madelyn Roxburgh - Taylor High School
- Reserve Champion: Kaitlynn Wallace - Taylor High School
Ag Mechanics:
- Grand Champion: Adan Escobedo, Zachory Foster, Brendan Lynch, Christopher Evora - Morton Ranch High School
- Reserve Champion: Aidan Lowers and Rainy Giles - Seven Lakes High School
- Grand Champion Showman: Adolfo (Sebastian) Peraza and Moises Cardenas - Morton Ranch High School
- Reserve Champion Showman: Tristan Gore, Joshua Jefrey, Hilton Mortensen - Taylor High School