Ramp and Road Closures for TX 99 and the Westpark

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Construction on the flyover ramps connecting TX 99 with the Westpark Tollway are continuing and its causing many road and ramp closures. Here is the updated list:

Grand Parkway

• Grand Parkway northbound exit ramp at Fry Road remains closed. This is a long-term closure.

Westpark Tollway

• November 12 - March 31, Westpark Tollway eastbound entrance ramp between Katy Gaston Rd. and Canal Rd. will have a continuous long-term closure.

• Until March 31, 9:00pm - 5:00am: Westpark Tollway eastbound frontage road between Katy-Gatson Rd. and Grand Parkway will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and lane closure barricades.

• Through 19, 11:00pm - 7:00am: Westpark Tollway eastbound frontage road between Katy-Gatson Rd. and Grand Parkway will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and lane closure barricades.

• Through March19, 11:00pm - 7:00am: Westpark Tollway eastbound Grand Parkway Exit Ramp will be closed each night.

• March 20 - 23, 9:00pm - 5:00am: Westpark Tollway westbound main lanes between Grand Corner Dr. and Katy-Gatson Rd. will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and lane closure barricades.

• March 20 - 23, 9:00pm - 5:00am: Westpark Tollway westbound frontage road between Grand Parkway and Katy-Gatson Rd. will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and lane closure barricades.