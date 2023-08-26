Prostitution bust in Katy may be related to human trafficking

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputies made a prostitution bust on Tuesday at a strip center on the southbound side of the Katy Freeway at Katy Fort Bend Road.

"One woman was charged with engaging in sexual activity for payment," Deputy Thomas Gilliland told Covering Katy News."Her name and photo can't be released. The investigation is still ongoing for the human trafficking element."

Now detectives are seeking to determine if the woman was engaging in prostitution voluntarily or if she's a sex slave, entrapped by a much larger human trafficking criminal enterprise.

The landlord shut down the business at 24800 Katy Freeway, just east of the Texico station.