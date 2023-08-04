Prosecutors building a case against teen charged with murdering Katy area mother

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The two teenagers who were with Giovanni Medrano the night detectives say he shot Kimberly Lewis, 46, will not face charges; instead, they will be witnesses who will likely testify against the 19-year-old when he goes on trial.

Prosecutors say Medrano had a score to settle with Lewis's son, so on the night of April 25, 2023, he stood in front of the family's house with a 45-caliber Glock handgun and squeezed off multiple rounds, one of which struck Lewis in the head. The following morning, her son woke up and found his mother's lifeless body in her bed. Lewis' twin 11-year-old boys were also with their brother when they discovered their mother's body.

According to a court document, two male juveniles were with Medrano on the night of the murder. Prosecutors say they were captured on surveillance video.

The document says one boy drove the red Chevy Silverado pickup truck that transported Medrano to the Morton Creek Ranch subdivision, where the murder occurred. The other juvenile was a passenger. Video shows they parked a short distance from the Lewis' house. Medrano and the second juvenile walked to the house, where the fatal shot was fired.

Following the shooting, court documents say Medrano and the second juvenile returned to the truck. Surveillance video shows Medrano getting into the cab while the boy climbs into the truck bed.

The court document says the driver of the pickup truck was afraid to come forward because Medrano and the other witness "beat him and threatened to kill him and his family if he said anything."

Other legal issues for Medrano

Medrano was charged with unauthorized vehicle use in April 2022 after stealing a car from his school's parking lot. Prosecutors say he stole the keys from another student's locker and then searched for the vehicle in the parking lot. The court did not punish him. Instead, he received deferred adjudication for the felony, which means he would not face jail time if he stayed out of trouble. With the murder charge, the court could reconsider the punishment for that crime.