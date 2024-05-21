Portions of Katy area still without power as restoration efforts continue

HOUSTON, TX (Covering Katy News)—CenterPoint Energy has added an enhanced outage map on its website with address search capabilities so customers can more easily determine when their power will be restored and it reveals that there are still several Katy area neighborhoods without power.

The two maps below show the outage areas in the Katy area.

× 1 of 2 Expand CenterPoint Energy A CenterPoint Energy map from 5 a.m. Tuesday, May 21 showing the remaining Katy neighborhoods without power. × 2 of 2 Expand CenterPoint A portion of the Katy area that is still without power. Prev Next

On Monday night, CenterPoint Energy reported it had restored nearly 750,000 customers left without power by a sudden, severe weather event on May 16, 2024, which included Category 2 Hurricane-like winds and tornadoes.

CenterPoint says it is now on track to have approximately 85% of its customer outages restored Tuesday night, May 21.

Restoration crews are working around the clock in heavily damaged areas to address complex restorations.

"Houston and surrounding communities are no strangers to devastating natural disasters. The rapid speed at which the May 16 storm struck and the high intensity of the winds represents one of the most extraordinary severe weather events that we have ever experienced," said Lynnae Wilson, Senior Vice President, Electric Business. "We are focused on working around the clock until every last impacted customer has their lights and air conditioning back on."

Comcast is utilizing seven temporary mobile generation units to serve cooling centers, first responder locations, healthcare facilities, schools, and senior living facilities.

"For our customers who have been without power since last Thursday evening, we will get to your location, address any issues with our equipment that are impacting your restoration, such as equipment buried under multiple downed trees, large limbs, heavy debris, and fences, and restore your service as quickly and safely as possible."

Restoration continues for the approximately 170,000 customers who are currently without power. CenterPoint remains confident in its expectations that restoration of these customers will be substantially complete by the evening of Wednesday, May 22.

Restoration crews are encountering significant damage and challenging worksite conditions, which are making restorations difficult. These locations include but are not limited to, parts of Bellaire, Spring Branch, the Heights, Lazybrook/Timbergrove, and Cottage Grove.

× Expand Covering Katy News Power transmission towers in the Cypress area toppled by a tornado.

What Customers Can Do Now to Help with Restoration

Customers must check for equipment damage to ensure they can receive service as soon as the system is energized. Doing so will prevent further delays to restoration. Specifically, customers should check their weatherhead, where power enters the home through an electric service drop, which is often a pipe on the side of the residence or building. If the weatherhead is damaged, CenterPoint cannot safely restore service to the home until a licensed electrician has made the necessary repairs.

Customers served by an underground service will not have a weatherhead, but their equipment may still have damage that requires servicing.

CenterPoint has been working closely with school districts across its service territory to restore service to their schools and facilities. Since Monday, the company has energized approximately 50 schools, including those in the Katy, Aldine, Cypress-Fairbanks, Houston, Humble, and Spring Branch school districts.