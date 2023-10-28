Pitts Road expansion project expected to start in December

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Katy City Council approved spending nearly $1.5 million to complete the expansion of Pitts Road from Cane Island to Morton Road.

Construction is expected to begin in December and be completed by the middle of May. When completed, the two-lane road will have four lanes, turn lanes, a median, and improved drainage.

Additional improvements to the area are also in the works. Engineers plan a separate project to correct the alignment problem where Pitts meets Morton. When completed, there will be a four-way stop.

A traffic light is also being considered for that intersection, but engineers would first have to conduct a traffic study to see if a light is warranted.

The Katy City Council awarded the contract to Allgood Construction, which was the lowest bidder.